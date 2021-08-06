Rajasthan CM directs officials to assess crop losses due to heavy rainfall

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday directed officials to conduct special assessment of crop losses due to heavy rainfall in the state.

Gehlot said that in various districts, including Baran, Kota, Bundi, Jhalawar and Dholpur, heavy rains have caused loss of life, death of animals, damages to houses, crops, public properties and roads.

''Instructions for special girdawari (assessment) have been issued to all the district collectors to assess the loss of crops of the farmers,'' he tweeted.

The state government is trying all possible help for relief and rescue, he added.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall in many areas in eastern Rajasthan have created flood-like situation, particularly in the Hadauti region comprising districts like Baran and Jhalawar.

