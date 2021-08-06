USD 400 bn export target for FY22 attainable: Industry

The government's target of USD 400 billion of exports for the current fiscal is attainable, given the current global situation of post-pandemic economic recovery and rising competitiveness of India's goods, according to industry and exporters.

Industry chamber CII said that the strategy for exports along with taking all players on board would yield notable outcomes.

Advertisement

Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, CII said: ''The Prime Minister has set an aspirational but very much attainable target of USD 400 billion in exports for the year. At the current juncture when global value chains are in flux, the multifold strategies to promote exports coupled with whole-of-government approach make this a moment for India to seize''.

Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) Chairman A Sakthivel said that exports can help raise the income of farmers and artisans of India.

"The Prime Minister's assurance of complete support has invigorated the exporters who will go the extra mile to achieve the target of USD 400 billion merchandise exports this fiscal," Sakthivel said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted on Friday with heads of Indian Missions and stakeholders of trade and commerce.

Sakthivel, who is also President of Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), said that the Prime Minister has expressed his deep concerns on logistics challenges faced by exporters and appropriately identified that logistics constraints and cost is a key challenge for exports.

He expressed hope that the government will do its best to address it expeditiously.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)