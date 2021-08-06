Left Menu

Delhi HC says every child has right to use mother's surname

Delhi High Court on Friday observed that mother's surname can be used by every child as they have a right to do so and the father cannot command the daughter that she should use only his surname.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 22:29 IST
Delhi HC says every child has right to use mother's surname
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Amiya Kumar Kushwaha Delhi High Court on Friday observed that mother's surname can be used by every child as they have a right to do so and the father cannot command the daughter that she should use only his surname.

Justice Rekha Palli's observation came while hearing a plea of a man who wants that her minor daughter should use his surname in the documents and not her mother's surname. "A father does not own the daughter to dictate that she should use only his surname," the court said while declining to pass any direction in favour of man.

The court said that if the daughter is happy with her mother's surname, then there should be no problem. However, the court clarified that every child has a right to use his/her mother's surname if he/she wishes to.

During the course of the hearing, the counsel appearing for the man, informed the court that his daughter's surname was changed by his estranged wife and such issues cannot be decided by his minor daughter. The man said that the change in name of his daughter will make it difficult to avail insurance claims as the insurance policy mentions his surname with his daughter's name not his mother.

The court disposed of the petition but granted liberty to the man to approach his minor daughter's school to include his name as the father. (ANI)

Also Read: Delhi riots: Provisions of law not to be debated in bail matters, says SC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals; China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week and more

Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals...

 Global
2
Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmissio...

 United Kingdom
3
Volleyball player sent home over doping case

Volleyball player sent home over doping case

 Japan
4
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021