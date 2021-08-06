Karnataka annouces weekend curfew till August 16

In view of the upcoming festival season the Karnataka government on Friday announced a weekend curfew in the state from August 7 to August 16. "Movement of individuals will be strictly prohibited between Friday 9 pm to Monday 5 am except for essential and emergency activities," a state government release read.

"There shall be Weekend Curfew in the districts bordering Maharashtra and Kerala from Friday 9 pm to 5 am," it added. The guidelines also mentioned some relaxation during the curfew. "All state and central government offices and their autonomous bodies, corporations dealing with COVID-19 will be fully functional," the government order said.

Shops dealing with essential goods, street vendors, public distribution system shops are allowed to function from 5 am to 2 pm. Restaurants and other eatery outlets are allowed for take-away and home delivery. Movement of trains and air travel is permitted. Movement of Public transport, private vehicles and taxis are allowed for facilitating the movement of passengers with displaying of valid travel documents.

Marriages or Family functions will be permitted with not more than 100 people and cremation or funerals will be allowed with a maximum of 20 people adhering to COVID-19 guidelines respectively. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of active cases in the state is 24,439 and the total number of people who have recovered are 28,52,368 and 36,705 have succumbed to the virus till Friday. (ANI)

