'Rail Madad' one-stop helpline for passengers launched

Indian Indian Railways has launched an integrated one-stop solution - Rail Madad' - in which the national transporter has merged a number of existing helplines that were used for various purposes into one.

The Railway ministry in a statement today said toll free number 139 can be used for all kinds of enquiries and making complaints and the helpline facility is available round-the-clock in 12 languages. Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha on Friday said 99.93 per cent of complaints received through 139 helplines were closed and 72 per cent of the feedback given by complainants are 'Excellent' or 'Satisfactory' in FY 2020-21. According to the statement Rail Madad, the integrated and innovative one-stop solution for customer grievance, enquiry, suggestion and assistance, providing passengers with the choice to access RailMadad through multiple channels, namely, Web, App, SMS, Social Media and Helpline number (139) during the journey for expeditious resolution of their complaints. (ANI)

