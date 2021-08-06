1,040 Kisan Rail services operated over 72 routes: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday informed that 1,040 Kisan Rail services have been operated over 72 routes across the country so far.

In a written reply to Rajya Sabha, Vaishnaw said that up to July 30, a total of 1,040 Kisan Rail services have been operated over 72 routes across the country, transporting approximately 3.38 lakh tonnes of consignment.

He further said that potential circuits for Kisan Rail services for the movement of vegetables, fruits and other perishable are being identified in consultation with Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, State governments (including Departments of Agriculture/ Horticulture/Fisheries, etc) and local bodies and agencies, Mandis. (ANI)

