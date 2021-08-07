About 40 migrants feared dead after boat capsizes off Western Sahara
About 40 migrants were feared dead after a boat carrying about 50 people travelling from Western Sahara to Spain's Canary Islands capsized, Walking Frontiers, a non-governmental organisation, said on Friday. "Tragedy: forty-two people, among those thirty women, eight children and four men, died when a boat capsized off the coast of Dakhla," tweeted Helena Maleno, of Walking Frontiers.
Official sources, quoted by the Spanish newspaper El Pais, said the number of people feared dead was 30.
