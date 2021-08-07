Olympics-Athletics-Kenya's Jepchirchir wins women's marathon gold
Reuters | Sapporo | Updated: 07-08-2021 05:00 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 05:00 IST
Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir won the Olympic women's marathon in Sapporo on Saturday, claiming the country's second consecutive gold medal in the event.
Fellow Kenyan Brigid Kosgei took silver and Molly Seidel of the United States took bronze.
