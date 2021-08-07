Left Menu

Olympics-Canoe sprint-China's Xu and Sun win women's canoe double 500m gold

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 07-08-2021 08:13 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 08:13 IST
  • Japan

China's Xu Shixiao and Sun Mengya won the gold medal in the women's canoe double 500 metres competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

Ukraine's Liudmyla Luzan and Anastasiia Chetverikova took the silver medal, while Canada's Laurence Vincent-Lapointe and Katie Vincent claimed the bronze.

