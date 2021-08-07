Olympics-Canoe sprint-Brazil's Queiroz dos Santos wins men's canoe single 1,000m gold
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 07-08-2021 08:30 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 08:30 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Brazil's Isaquias Queiroz dos Santos won the gold medal in the men's canoe single 1,000 metres competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.
China's Liu Hao took the silver medal, while Moldova's Serghei Tarnovschi claimed the bronze.
