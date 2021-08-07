Left Menu

Olympics-Beach volleyball-Norway's Mol and Sorum pair wins gold in Tokyo Games

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 07-08-2021 08:46 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 08:46 IST
Norway's Christian Sorum and Anders Mol won the gold medal in the men's beach volleyball by defeating Russian Olympic Committee's (ROC) Viacheslav Krasilnikov and Oleg Stoyanovskiy in the final.

The silver medal was awarded to the ROC duo, and the bronze medal went to Qatar's Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan.

