Olympics-Beach volleyball-Norway's Mol and Sorum pair wins gold in Tokyo Games
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 07-08-2021 08:46 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 08:46 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Norway's Christian Sorum and Anders Mol won the gold medal in the men's beach volleyball by defeating Russian Olympic Committee's (ROC) Viacheslav Krasilnikov and Oleg Stoyanovskiy in the final.
The silver medal was awarded to the ROC duo, and the bronze medal went to Qatar's Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Christian Sorum
- Norway
- Qatar
- Anders Mol
- Russian Olympic Committee's
- Ahmed Tijan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rumbling meteor lights up Norway, a bit possibly landing near Oslo
Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo
Olympics-Handball-Norway lay down marker with thumping of South Korea, Brazil hold ROC
Olympics-Triathlon-Blummenfelt wins gold for Norway
Norway's Blummenfelt wins men's triathalon