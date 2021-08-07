Left Menu

Rainfall, landslides further affect tourism impacted by COVID-19 in HPs Kangra

Tourism in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district, hit hard by the pandemic, has been further impacted by heavy rains that have caused landslides, said District Tourism Officer (DTO), Sunaina Sharma, on Friday.

ANI | Kangra (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 07-08-2021 09:48 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 09:48 IST
Rainfall, landslides further affect tourism impacted by COVID-19 in HPs Kangra
Recent incidents due to heavy rains have affected tourism in Kangra as well as the entire state. (Photos/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tourism in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district, hit hard by the pandemic, has been further impacted by heavy rains that have caused landslides, said District Tourism Officer (DTO), Sunaina Sharma, on Friday. "COVID-19 is a key reason why the tourism sector has been affected adversely ever since it started in March 2020. When you talk about Kangra, there are stations like Beed, Dharamshala with a lot of foreign tourist visitors. But COVID hit that as well," said the District Tourism Officer.

"The incidents due to heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh have also affected tourism. Traditionally, the rainy season leads to less tourism here but the impact this time around has been massive. Our tourism had picked up after Covid-19 but incidents of road cave-ins and landslides once again brought it down," Sharma further said. Talking about the steep decline in tourist footfall, she said: "Earlier in June, after COVID restrictions were relaxed, tourism picked up quite well. The occupancy had reached 90 percent in tourism units. Till July 10-11, it stayed the same. But due to weather changes reduced our occupancy to less than 10 percent. In spite of weekend tourists and business visits picking up, occupancy still is within 10-15 percent."

Recently on August 4, Nahan-Kumarhatti road on National Highway 907 in Himachal Pradesh was closed due to a massive landslide. On August 1, the State Disaster Management Authority had said that the state had suffered a loss worth 632 crores due to landslides, rains, and cloudbursts. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Volleyball player sent home over doping case

Volleyball player sent home over doping case

 Japan
2
Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until Aug. 22; U.S. COVID-19 cases reach six-month high, Florida grapples with surge and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets starting at $450,000; Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch and more

Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets...

 Global
4
Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021