Olympics-Basketball-U.S. beat France to win 16th men's gold
Reuters | Saitama | Updated: 07-08-2021 09:55 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 09:55 IST
The United States beat France 87-82 in the men's Olympic basketball final on Saturday to claim their 16th gold medal.
Slovenia will play Australia in the bronze medal match later in the day.
