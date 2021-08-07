Left Menu

Olympics-Golf-Korda claims gold, minor medals go to playoff

Reuters | Kawagoe | Updated: 07-08-2021 10:35 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 10:17 IST
Nelly Korda won the gold medal for the United States in the women's Olympic golf on Saturday with a one-stroke victory.

New Zealander Lydia Ko and Japan's Mone Inami will have a playoff for the silver and bronze medals.

