Olympics-Golf-Korda claims gold, minor medals go to playoff
Nelly Korda won the gold medal for the United States in the women's Olympic golf on Saturday with a one-stroke victory.
New Zealander Lydia Ko and Japan's Mone Inami will have a playoff for the silver and bronze medals.
