Olympics-Boxing-Bulgarian Krasteva wins women's flyweight gold

Stoyka Zhelyazkova Krasteva of Bulgaria beat Buse Naz Cakiroglu of Turkey to win the women's flyweight boxing gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

Cakiroglu won silver, while Huang Hsiao-wen of Taiwan and Tsukimi Namiki of Japan both won bronze medals as losing semi-finalists.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)