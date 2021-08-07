Olympics-Boxing-Bulgarian Krasteva wins women's flyweight gold
Stoyka Zhelyazkova Krasteva of Bulgaria beat Buse Naz Cakiroglu of Turkey to win the women's flyweight boxing gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.
Cakiroglu won silver, while Huang Hsiao-wen of Taiwan and Tsukimi Namiki of Japan both won bronze medals as losing semi-finalists.
