Olympics-Boxing-Brazil's Sousa wins men's middleweight gold

Hebert Sousa of Brazil beat Oleksandr Khyzhniak of Ukraine by knockout to win the men's middleweight boxing gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

Khyzhniak won silver, while Filipino Eumir Marcial and Russian Gleb Bakshi both won bronze medals as losing semi-finalists.

