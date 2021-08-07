Left Menu

Ganga rises above danger level in Patna, ghats submerged

The water level of the Ganga River has risen above the danger level in Patna due to incessant rainfall.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 07-08-2021 12:20 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 12:20 IST
Krishna Ghat submerged under water (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The water level of the Ganga River has risen above the danger level in Patna due to incessant rainfall. The Krishna Ghat, among other ghats, was submerged as the water level continues to rise.

Following this, residents of the area expressed concern over the situation. "We are facing problems in doing pooja. People are quite distressed. There is a lot of filthy water here as well," said Pragati.

"The water level has increased a lot and I am facing difficulties in washing clothes," said a washerman on the ghat. Rajesh, who had come to collect Gangajal at the ghat, said that the water was dirty but he had no other choice as it is needed for performing pooja.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department on Friday issued a yellow alert for Bihar predicting heavy rainfall till August 9. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

