IMD predicts thunderstorm, moderate to heavy rains for Delhi-NCR
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorm with moderate to heavy rain for Delhi and nearby areas in the next two hours on Saturday.
- Country:
- India
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorm with moderate to heavy rain for Delhi and nearby areas in the next two hours on Saturday.
"Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over most places of Delhi, Greater Noida, Noida, Ghaziabad, Khekra, Daurala, Barut, Meerut, Modinagar, Hapur, Khurza, Kasganj, Jattari, Narora, Raya, Nandgaon, Barsana (U.P) Bhiwani, Gurugram, Manesar, Kosli, Gannaur, Gohana, Sonipat, Kaithal, Faridabad, Sohana, Bhiwari, Tizara (Haryana) Nadbai, Nagar, Deeg, Laxmangarh (Raj.) and adjoining areas during next 2 hours," tweeted IMD around 11.25 am.
Earlier in the day, IMD had predicted light to moderate rain in isolated areas of Delhi-NCR. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
NGT seeks report on plea alleging discharge of untreated sewage in Gurugram
Geeken Seating Collection opens new showroom and plant in Manesar, Gurugram
Geeken Seating Collection Opens New Showroom and Plant in Manesar, Gurugram
CBI arrests man for posing as NHAI chairman from Gurugram
Nsight, Inc. Expands Its Global Footprint to Gurugram