BSF apprehends 10 Bangladeshi nationals for illegally crossing International Border in Assam

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday apprehended 10 Bangladeshis, including five children and four women when they were trying to illegally cross India-Bangladesh International Border without any valid documents.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 07-08-2021 13:29 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 13:29 IST
A visual of the apprehended illegal Bangladeshi with BSF troops. Image Credit: ANI
The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday apprehended 10 Bangladeshis, including five children and four women when they were trying to illegally cross India-Bangladesh International Border without any valid documents. They were apprehended by the BSF troops of 192 Battalion under the Guwahati frontier, which is mandated to guard India-Bangladesh and India-Pakistan borders and curb illegal entry and illegal activities like smuggling of drugs, arms, cattle, Fake Indian Currency Notes as well as human trafficking.

The illegal infiltration attempt was foiled a day after the BSF deputed at Border Outpost (BOP) Satbhandari under Guwahati frontier thwarted the smuggling attempt during a special operation conducted by its troops on early Friday based on inputs. The troops seized 25 kg of cannabis, which was being smuggled from India to Bangladesh. Despite the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, Border Security Force (BSF) on the India-Bangladesh border has instructed all their patrolling forces and BOPs to be extra vigilant during this time as many criminals would be taking chances of smuggling drugs, gold, arms, and cattle across the border, the BSF said.

India and Bangladesh share a 4,096 km long International Border, the fifth-longest land border in the world, including 263 km in Assam, 856 km in Tripura, 318 km in Mizoram, 443 km in Meghalaya, and 2,217 km in West Bengal. Assam shares around 263 km of border with Bangladesh out of which 143.9 km land and 119.1 km are riverine. (ANI)

