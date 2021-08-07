Olympics-Cycling-Denmark win gold in the men's madison
Denmark's Lasse Norman Hansen and Michael Morkov won the gold medal in the Olympic men's madison at the Izu Velodrome on Friday.
Britain took the silver with France in the bronze medal position.
