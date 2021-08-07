Left Menu

LPG gas leak at Mumbai's Kasturba Hospital, patients evacuated

An incident of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) gas leak was reported at Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-08-2021 14:55 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 14:55 IST
LPG gas leak at Mumbai's Kasturba Hospital, patients evacuated
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An incident of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) gas leak was reported at Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday. Fire brigade officials reached the spot. No injuries or causalities have been reported so far.

Thee Medical Superintendent of the Kasturba Hospital informed that patients have been evacuated and shifted to the other building. Out of the 58 patients shifted from the hospital, 20 are COVID-19 patients, the official said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volleyball player sent home over doping case

Volleyball player sent home over doping case

 Japan
2
Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until Aug. 22; U.S. COVID-19 cases reach six-month high, Florida grapples with surge and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until ...

 Global
3
Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

South Africa
4
Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets starting at $450,000; Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch and more

Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021