Left Menu

Goyal calls for increasing handloom exports to Rs 10,000 cr in three years

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2021 16:03 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 15:56 IST
Goyal calls for increasing handloom exports to Rs 10,000 cr in three years
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Textiles Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday called for increasing handloom exports to Rs 10,000 crore and doubling the production to Rs 1.25 lakh crore in the next three years with a view to promoting the growth of the sector.

At present, handloom exports are worth Rs 2,500 crore and production is about Rs 60,000 crore.

''Let us today all resolve collectively on this day that we will go for a Rs 10,000 crore target for exports of handloom products and a target to increase our production to Rs 1.25 lakh crore in the next three years,'' he said at the National Handloom Day celebrations.

He also suggested forming a team under the chairmanship of Sunil Sethi of Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) consisting of weavers, trainers, equipment makers, marketing experts and other stakeholders to recommend ways and means to promote the growth of the sector.

The sector should become strong and prosper without depending much on state support, Goyal said.

''We have to look for new ways to boost handloom production and explore new markets,'' he added.

Speaking at the event, Textiles Secretary U P Singh said the ministry is working on ways to ensure artisans and weavers get the right price for their products.

''We are trying to onboard more and more handloom players on GeM (government e-marketplace). Over 1.5 lakh handloom weavers are there on GeM,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volleyball player sent home over doping case

Volleyball player sent home over doping case

 Japan
2
Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until Aug. 22; U.S. COVID-19 cases reach six-month high, Florida grapples with surge and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until ...

 Global
3
Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

South Africa
4
Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets starting at $450,000; Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch and more

Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021