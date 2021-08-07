Olympics-Modern Pentathlon-Briton Choong wins gold
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 07-08-2021 16:26 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 16:23 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Joseph Choong of Britain won the gold medal in men's modern pentathlon at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.
Ahmed Elgendy of Egypt took silver and South Korea's Jun Woong-tae the bronze.
