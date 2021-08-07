Olympics-Athletics-Dutchwoman Hassan wins women's 10,000m gold in Tokyo
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 07-08-2021 16:55 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 16:48 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands won the women's 10,000 metres gold at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.
Kalkidan Gezahegne of Bahrain clinched the silver while Letesenbet Gidey of Ethiopia won the bronze medal.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bahrain
- Sifan Hassan
- Letesenbet Gidey
- Ethiopia
- the Tokyo Olympics
- Netherlands
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India-Bahrain Trade 'On Track to Top USD 1 Billion in 2021' Amid Post-pandemic Rebound
Rights groups, family sound alarm over prominent Bahraini hunger striker
Rights groups, family sound alarm over prominent Bahraini hunger striker
Bahrain bans entry from Georgia, Ukraine and Malawi over coronavirus concerns -BNA
Consignments of dragon fruit exported first time to London, Bahrain: Commerce min