Olympics-Synchronised swimming - Russian team wins gold, China takes silver
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 07-08-2021 17:11 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 17:10 IST
- Country:
- Japan
The Russian team won the team synchronised swimming event at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.
China took silver and Ukraine won bronze.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China reports 48 new COVID-19 cases on July 22 vs 50 a day earlier
China's Xi visits Tibet for first time as president
Olympics- Weightlifting - China poised to bag first Tokyo gold
China reports more local COVID-19 cases in eastern province of Jiangsu
China shares slip as foreign investors turn sellers