Assam govt extends NDDB's management of WAMUL for 5 yrs

National Dairy Development Board NDDB on Saturday said it will manage West Assam Milk Producers Cooperative Union Ltd WAMUL for another five years. The Assam government has extended NDDBs management of WAMUL, the board said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2021 17:38 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 17:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) on Saturday said it will manage West Assam Milk Producers' Cooperative Union Ltd (WAMUL) for another five years. The Assam government has extended NDDB's management of WAMUL, the board said in a statement. NDDB Chairman Meenesh Shah met Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on August 6. The Assam government had requested the NDDB to manage WAMUL, which was on the verge of closure. NDDB took over the management in 2008. ''Keeping in view the effect of NDDB's intervention in restoring/reviving the dairy cooperative institution, the Assam Government has approved another extension of NDDB's management of WAMUL for further period of 5 years,'' the statement said. An agreement to this effect was also signed on 6 August 2021. Presently, WAMUL procures average daily quantity of 41,000 kg of milk from 13,916 dairy farmers. WAMUL still attained a sales turnover of Rs 120 crore (31st March 2021). NDDB and its subsidiaries are already associated with the dairy development activities of Assam. Shah also met Atul Bora, Minister for Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary, Border Area Development, Implementation of Assam Accord, Cooperation, Govt of Assam and discussed about various aspects of dairy development.

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

