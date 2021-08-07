Olympics-Equestrian-Sweden take team gold after thrilling jump-off

Sweden's Peder Fredricson, Malin Baryard-Johnsson and Henrik von Eckermann won team show jumping gold after a jump-off for the top spot at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

The United States' Laura Kraut, Jessica Springsteen and McLain Ward took silver. Belgium's Pieter Devos, Jerome Guery and Gregory Wathelet won the bronze.

