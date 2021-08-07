Left Menu

Olympics-Equestrian-Sweden take team gold after thrilling jump-off

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 07-08-2021 17:51 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 17:41 IST
Olympics-Equestrian-Sweden take team gold after thrilling jump-off
Sweden's Peder Fredricson, Malin Baryard-Johnsson and Henrik von Eckermann won team show jumping gold after a jump-off for the top spot at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

The United States' Laura Kraut, Jessica Springsteen and McLain Ward took silver. Belgium's Pieter Devos, Jerome Guery and Gregory Wathelet won the bronze.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

