Olympics-Karate-Iran's Ganjzadeh wins gold in men's +75kg kumite

Iran's Sajad Ganjzadeh won the gold medal in the men's karate kumite competition in the +75kg category on Saturday after his opponent, Saudi Arabia's Tareg Hamedi, was disqualified. A kick from Hamedi knocked out Ganjzadeh, who was carried away on a stretcher.

Turkey's Ugur Aktas and Japan's Ryutaro Araga took the bronze medals.

