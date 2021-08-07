Olympics-Karate-Iran's Ganjzadeh wins gold in men's +75kg kumite
Iran's Sajad Ganjzadeh won the gold medal in the men's karate kumite competition in the +75kg category on Saturday after his opponent, Saudi Arabia's Tareg Hamedi, was disqualified. A kick from Hamedi knocked out Ganjzadeh, who was carried away on a stretcher.
Turkey's Ugur Aktas and Japan's Ryutaro Araga took the bronze medals.
