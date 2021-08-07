Olympics-Athletics-United States win gold in men's 4x400m relay in Tokyo
Tokyo | 07-08-2021
United States won the the men's 4x400 metres relay at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.
Netherlands took the silver medal while Botswana clinched bronze.
