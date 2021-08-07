Left Menu

Union Health Minister Mansukh assures CM Tamang for enhancement of health infrastructure in Sikkim

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday met with Chief Minister of Sikkim Prem Singh Tamang and had a discussion on several matters related to enhancing health facilities and infrastructure for the betterment of people in the state.

Union Minister Mnasukh Mandviya meets CM Prem Singh Tamang. Image Credit: ANI
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday met with Chief Minister of Sikkim Prem Singh Tamang and had a discussion on several matters related to enhancing health facilities and infrastructure for the betterment of people in the state. Mansukh tweeted," Had a fruitful interaction with the Chief Minister of Sikkim, Shri Prem Singh Tamang Ji. Discussed several matters to ensure enhancement in health facilities and infrastructure for the benefit of the people of the State."

Earlier on Wednesday, Sikkim Chief Minister had also met with Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackrey and discussed various issues including tourism. During his visit, Tamang was greeted with a book of photographs titled 'Maharashtra Desha', a symbol of the Maharashtra government's emblem, a bouquet of flowers, and a Himru shawl by Uddhav Thackrey. (ANI)

