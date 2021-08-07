Left Menu

NIA raids 7 places in K'taka relating to DJ Halli, KG Halli police station attack cases

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday conducted searches at seven locations in Karnataka relating to rioting and violent attacks on DJ Halli and KG Halli Police Stations here on August 11 this year.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 07-08-2021 22:12 IST
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday conducted searches at seven locations in Karnataka relating to rioting and violent attacks on DJ Halli and KG Halli Police Stations here on August 11 this year. Searches were conducted at premises of seven absconding charge-sheeted accused persons, NIA said in a statement.

"During the searches, incriminating documents and electronic devices were seized from the premises of absconding accused persons," the statement said. The attack pertains to an incident on August 11, 2020 when the mob, protesting against the alleged derogatory social media (Facebook) podt by one Naveen, had turned violent and targeted the two police stations.

The mob had attacked the police personnel and also burnt police vehicles and damaged government and private properties in and around the two police stations. The riot led to fear and panic in the nearby areas and was intended to cause terror in society. After investigation, the NIA had filed chargesheet against 109 and 138 accused persons DJ Halli and KG Halli police station attack cases respectively on February 5 this year.

The anti-terror agency in November last year also conducted searches at 43 locations in Bengaluru city including four offices of Social Democratic Party of India, political wing of Popular Front of India (PFI) in connection with the case. "The cases, FIR No 195/2020, DJ Halli Police Station dated August 12, 2020 and FIR No. 229/ 2020, Police Station KG Halli of August 12, 2020 were re-registered as RC- 34/ 2020/ NIA/DLI and RC-35/ 2020/ NIA/ DLI respectively," said the NIA. (ANI)

