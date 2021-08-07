Left Menu

Baramulla police set up drug de-addiction centre for youth

The Baramulla police on Saturday launched a drug de-addiction centre with highly qualified doctors and counsellors to save youth of the region from the clutches of drug addiction. The number of youths in the valley who are involved in drug addiction has risen over time because of multiple reasons.

ANI | Baramulla(Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 07-08-2021 23:03 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 23:03 IST
Baramulla police set up drug de-addiction centre for youth
Baramulla police set up drug de-addiction centre for youths. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Baramulla police on Saturday launched a drug de-addiction centre with highly qualified doctors and counsellors to save youth of the region from the clutches of drug addiction. The number of youths in the valley who are involved in drug addiction has risen over time because of multiple reasons. The youths with drugs addiction are admitted to this centre at the request of parents or some are referred by police stations of north Kashmir for treatment, said Baramulla SSP Rayees Ahmad Bhat.

The SSP further added, "We plan to eradicate both the sale and consumption of drugs. The administration in the valley is getting strict in this and we hope to succeed soon." "First these youths get counselling by the experts, in which they get all details about how the addicted person got in for the drugs addiction. After getting all details these experts share them with doctors and find the way how to deaddict them," said Dr Altaf Qureshi who is In In charge of the de-addiction centre.

Dr Asif Ahmad who is a Medical officer drug De-addiction Centre said, "The youths are admitted for 40 days in which they give them proper treatment free of cost and engage them with some indoor sports activities also so that they can easily come back to their normal life." This centre is playing an important role in the drug de-addiction in north Kashmir as they have recovered many youths and got them back into normal life. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volleyball player sent home over doping case

Volleyball player sent home over doping case

 Japan
2
Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until Aug. 22; U.S. COVID-19 cases reach six-month high, Florida grapples with surge and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam's capital Hanoi to extend COVID-19 curbs until ...

 Global
3
Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

Web traffic slows down application process for COVID-19 relief grant

South Africa
4
Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets starting at $450,000; Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch and more

Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021