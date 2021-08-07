Debt-ridden farmer ends life in Andhra Pradesh, say police

A 50­-year-­old farmer in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district allegedly ended his life on Saturday by consuming pesticide, police said.

The resident of Doddadevarapadu village took the extreme step as he was distraught over his debts, said Veerulapadu Sub-Inspector SLR Someswara Rao.

Advertisement

He had 2.5 acres of agricultural land and had borrowed nearly Rs 20 lakh from private money lenders, Since he was unable to clear the debt, he took the extreme step, police said.

The farmer is survived by his wife and three children.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)