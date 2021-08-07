Left Menu

Delhi's weekly markets to re-open from Monday : CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced that weekly markets in the national capital will be allowed to reopen from Monday stating that his government is concerned about the livelihoods of people.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2021 23:41 IST | Created: 07-08-2021 23:41 IST
Weekly market to be re-opened from Monday in Delhi : CM Arvind Kejriwal . Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced that weekly markets in the national capital will be allowed to reopen from Monday stating that his government is concerned about the livelihoods of people. At the same time, he urged people to follow appropriate COVID guidelines once the markets open.

"Weekly markets are being opened from Monday. These r poor people. Govt is quite concerned about their livelihoods. However, everyone's health and lives are also imp. I urge everyone to follow Covid appropriate behaviour after these mkts are opened." CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted. The national capital was under a Covid-19 induced lockdown from April 19 to May 30, as the country battled a devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Delhi recorded 72 new COIVD-19 cases and one death over the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi health department bulletin on Saturday, which said 22 people had recovered from the infection. The cumulative count of cases has gone up to 14,36,695 including 565 active cases according to the bulletin. (ANI)

