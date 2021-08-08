Left Menu

Saudi Aramco fixing malfunction at Qassim petroleum products distribution station - State TV

Reuters | Updated: 08-08-2021 01:29 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 01:29 IST
Saudi Arabia's Aramco is working on fixing a technical malfunction at the petroleum products distribution station in the Qassim region, Saudi state TV reported on Saturday citing Aramco.

There was no further information available on the reason of the malfunction or if any supply chain was affected.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

