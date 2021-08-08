Saudi Aramco fixing malfunction at Qassim petroleum products distribution station - State TV
Saudi Arabia's Aramco is working on fixing a technical malfunction at the petroleum products distribution station in the Qassim region, Saudi state TV reported on Saturday citing Aramco.
There was no further information available on the reason of the malfunction or if any supply chain was affected.
