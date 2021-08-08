Left Menu

Saudi Aramco says Qassim petroleum products distribution station back to work - state media

Reuters | Updated: 08-08-2021 02:19 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 02:19 IST
Saudi Aramco says Qassim petroleum products distribution station back to work - state media

Saudi Arabia's Aramco said the Qassim petroleum products distribution station has resumed work and there is no shortage of petroleum supplies in the station, the Saudi state agency (SPA) reported on Saturday.

The Saudi giant added that the station is now working to restore normal levels of operations. Earlier on Saturday Aramco said that it was fixing a technical malfunction at the station.

