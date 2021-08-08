Saudi Aramco says Qassim petroleum products distribution station back to work - state media

Saudi Arabia's Aramco said the Qassim petroleum products distribution station has resumed work and there is no shortage of petroleum supplies in the station, the Saudi state agency (SPA) reported on Saturday.

The Saudi giant added that the station is now working to restore normal levels of operations. Earlier on Saturday Aramco said that it was fixing a technical malfunction at the station.

