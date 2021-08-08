Saudi Arabia to reopen Umrah pilgrimage to abroad pilgrims starting Aug 9 -SPA
Reuters | Updated: 08-08-2021 03:18 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 03:10 IST
- Country:
- Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia said on Saturday it would gradually receive Umrah pilgrimage requests from abroad starting Aug. 9, with a capacity that would go from 60,000 pilgrims to 2 million pilgrims per month, the state news agency (SPA) reported early on Sunday.
An official in the Hajj and Umrah Ministry said pilgrims will have to provide an authorized COVID-19 vaccination certificate in their Umrah request.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Umrah
- Saudi Arabia
- state news agency
Advertisement