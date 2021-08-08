5 dead, 2 injured in mishap in UP's Mau

At least five people were killed and two others were seriously injured after a car went out of control and fell in a ditch in Mau district of Uttar Pradesh.

Police have reached the spot and sent the corpses for post-mortem, while the injured have been admitted to a hospital.

Advertisement

As per the police, the car was en route from Chhattisgarh to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)