5 dead, 2 injured in mishap in UP's Mau
At least five people were killed and two others were seriously injured after a car went out of control and fell in a ditch in Mau district of Uttar Pradesh.
ANI | Mau (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 08-08-2021 09:20 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 09:20 IST
Police have reached the spot and sent the corpses for post-mortem, while the injured have been admitted to a hospital.
As per the police, the car was en route from Chhattisgarh to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)
