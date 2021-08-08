Olympics-Boxing-Ireland's Harrington wins women's lightweight gold

Kellie Anne Harrington of Ireland beat Beatriz Ferreira of Brazil to win the women's lightweight boxing gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.

Ferreira won silver, while Mira Potkonen of Finland and Sudaporn Seesondee of Thailand both won bronze medals as losing semi-finalists.

