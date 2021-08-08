MP CM congratulates Neeraj Chopra, announces cash reward for Indian women's hockey team

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister congratulated javelin Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra after he became the first Indian to win gold in athletics at ongoing Tokyo 2020 and announced a cash reward for members of the Indian women's hockey team on Saturday. "Neeraj has created history. I appreciate his passion and persistence. The entire country is proud of Neeraj for elevating India's name and pride," said Chauhan on Neeraj Chopra's accomplishment.

The 23-year old athlete took home a gold medal in men's javelin throw on Saturday with the best effort of 87.58 m on the final day of throws at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium. He became the first track and field athlete to win a gold medal at the event. He is the second Indian after Abhinav Bindra to win a gold medal at individual events. Chauhan also announced a cash reward for the members of the Indian women's Hockey team.

Advertisement

"Our girls Hockey team played well. Even though they lost, they won the hearts of the entire country. All the members of the team will be honoured with a cash prize of 31 lakh each. I'm confident that they will win in future," Chauhan said. The Indian women's Hockey team went down fighting against Great Britain 3-4 at the Oi Hockey Stadium. With this loss, India finished at fourth position in the Women's Hockey event while Great Britain captured its third consecutive Olympic medal.

India has won a total of seven medals at the multi-sport event, giving its best performance in Olympics. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)