Left Menu

MP CM congratulates Neeraj Chopra, announces cash reward for Indian women's hockey team

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister congratulated javelin Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra after he became the first Indian to win gold in athletics at ongoing Tokyo 2020 and announced a cash reward for members of the Indian women's hockey team on Saturday.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 08-08-2021 10:56 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 10:56 IST
MP CM congratulates Neeraj Chopra, announces cash reward for Indian women's hockey team
The Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chauhan. (Photos/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister congratulated javelin Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra after he became the first Indian to win gold in athletics at ongoing Tokyo 2020 and announced a cash reward for members of the Indian women's hockey team on Saturday. "Neeraj has created history. I appreciate his passion and persistence. The entire country is proud of Neeraj for elevating India's name and pride," said Chauhan on Neeraj Chopra's accomplishment.

The 23-year old athlete took home a gold medal in men's javelin throw on Saturday with the best effort of 87.58 m on the final day of throws at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium. He became the first track and field athlete to win a gold medal at the event. He is the second Indian after Abhinav Bindra to win a gold medal at individual events. Chauhan also announced a cash reward for the members of the Indian women's Hockey team.

"Our girls Hockey team played well. Even though they lost, they won the hearts of the entire country. All the members of the team will be honoured with a cash prize of 31 lakh each. I'm confident that they will win in future," Chauhan said. The Indian women's Hockey team went down fighting against Great Britain 3-4 at the Oi Hockey Stadium. With this loss, India finished at fourth position in the Women's Hockey event while Great Britain captured its third consecutive Olympic medal.

India has won a total of seven medals at the multi-sport event, giving its best performance in Olympics. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
3
Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of cells – and may help develop new drugs for COVID-19 and other diseases

Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of c...

 United States
4
No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance rover: NASA

No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance r...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021