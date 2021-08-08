Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath expresses grief over deaths in UP mishaps

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday expressed grief and extended condolences to the families of the victims who died in two mishaps in the state.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 08-08-2021 11:05 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 11:03 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday expressed grief and extended condolences to the families of the victims who died in two mishaps in the state. In a statement, Chief Minister's office said, Adityanath instructed the administration to provide proper treatment to those injured in the accidents and to provide all possible help and relief to the affected people.

At least five people were killed and two others were seriously injured after a car went out of control and fell in a ditch in the Mau district of Uttar Pradesh. As per the police, the car was en route from Chhattisgarh to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh.

The Chief Minister also expressed grief over the death of a person in a road accident in Greater Noida. As per Gautam Buddha Nagar Police, earlier today, a private bus going from Punjab to Bihar, hit the truck parked on the Eastern Peripheral from behind, leading to the death of one person and injuring about 19 people.

"And a woman has died, necessary action is being taken by taking the injured to the hospital," police informed.

