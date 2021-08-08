Left Menu

One critical after bear attack in J-K's Poonch

ANI | Poonch (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 08-08-2021 11:24 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 11:24 IST
Ajaz Jan, an ex-MLA from Poonch district of J&K. (Photos/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
One person was critically injured after being attacked by a bear in the Mandi area of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir. The patient has been identified as Gulam Nabi.

Ajaz Jan, a former Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Pooch criticised the forest and wildlife departments for not making enough arrangements to prevent such attacks. "In the Baila Panchayat near Mandi, an unfortunate incident happened where a bear attack took place. We have always said that the wildlife department should make proper arrangements to prevent such attacks," said Jan.

He claimed that no official of the wildlife or forest department has visited the spot. "The administration is not fulfilling its duties properly," he alleged. "The department should ensure measures to prevent such attacks. I request the administration for proper medical treatment to the victim," he said.

The patient has, meanwhile, been referred to Srinagar for better treatment. "Nabi has faced a lot of trauma. He is not stable and is in a state of shock. We have provided whatever treatment we could. For further treatment, he has been referred to Srinagar," said Dr. Rubena. (ANI)

