Left Menu

Electricity (Amendment) Bill provisions not in country's interest: Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday claimed the Centres Electricity Amendment Bill was not in the interest of the country, and states were not consulted on its provisions.The Electricity Amendment Bill, 2021 seeks to enable power consumers to choose from multiple service providers as in the case with telecom services.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-08-2021 12:12 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 12:12 IST
Electricity (Amendment) Bill provisions not in country's interest: Raut
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday claimed the Centre's Electricity (Amendment) Bill was not in the interest of the country, and states were not consulted on its provisions.

The Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2021 seeks to enable power consumers to choose from multiple service providers as in the case with telecom services. According to the Lok Sabha bulletin issued on July 12, 2021, the government has listed it as one of the 17 new bills it plans to introduce in the ongoing Parliament session.

Talking to reporters here, Raut claimed that state electricity companies will be adversely impacted if the bill is passed.

The Rajya Sabha member criticised the Centre for not discussing its provisions with stakeholders, including states.

''The provisions ring a danger bell for state electricity companies. Our party is holding consultations in this regard,'' he said.

The proposed amendments also include de-licensing of the power distribution business.

Notably, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to refrain from ''initiating'' the legislation.

She requested the PM ''to ensure that a broad-based and transparent dialogue on the subject is opened up at the earliest''.

Banerjee underscored that the bill would reduce the role of the state public utility bodies and foster “crony capitalism”.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
3
Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of cells – and may help develop new drugs for COVID-19 and other diseases

Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of c...

 United States
4
No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance rover: NASA

No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance r...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021