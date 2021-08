BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Declares Q2 Cash Dividend Of $18.8 Bln

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL CO: * Q1 DIVIDEND OF $18.8 BILLION PAID IN THE SECOND QUARTER; Q2 DIVIDEND OF $18.8 BILLION TO BE PAID IN THE THIRD QUARTER

* CAPITAL EXPENDITURE WAS $7.5 BILLION IN THE SECOND QUARTER * FREE CASH FLOW $22.6 BILLION (Q2) / $40.9 BILLION (H1)

* CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: $30.1 BILLION (Q2) / $56.5 BILLION (H1) * ACHIEVED 100% RELIABILITY IN THE DELIVERY OF CRUDE OIL AND OTHER PRODUCTS IN THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2021.

* CONTINUES TO EXPECT ITS 2021 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE TO BE APPROXIMATELY $35 BILLION * ARAMCO CEO SAYS STILL SOME UNCERTAINTY AROUND CHALLENGES POSED BY COVID19 VARIANTS, WE HAVE SHOWN THAT WE CAN ADAPT SWIFTLY AND EFFECTIVELY TO CHANGING MARKET CONDITIONS

* GEARING RATIO*WAS 19.4% ON JUNE 30 * AVERAGE TOTAL HYDROCARBON PRODUCTION OF 11.7 MILLION BARRELS PER DAY OF OIL EQUIVALENT IN THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2021

* SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETED AND TIED-IN THE ‘AIN DAR AND FAZRAN CRUDE OIL INCREMENTS DURING THE SECOND QUARTER. * WE CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD ON A NUMBER OF STRATEGIC PROGRAMS, WHICH FOCUS ON SUSTAINABILITY AND LOW-CARBON FUELS, MAXIMIZING THE VALUE OF OUR ASSETS

* ARAMCO CEO SAYS I REMAIN EXTREMELY POSITIVE ABOUT THE SECOND HALF OF 2021 AND BEYOND * ARAMCO IS TRANSFERRING MARKETING AND SALES RESPONSIBILITY FOR A NUMBER OF ARAMCO PETROCHEMICALS AND POLYMERS PRODUCTS TO SABIC

* CONSIDERABLE SYNERGIES ARE BEING CAPTURED, MAINLY IN PROCUREMENT, SUPPLY CHAIN, FEEDSTOCK OPTIMIZATION, STREAM INTEGRATION, OPERATIONS AND MAINTENANCE * OUR LANDMARK $6 BILLION SUKUK REINFORCED OUR ROBUST BALANCE SHEET, FURTHER DIVERSIFYING OUR FUNDING SOURCES AND EXPANDING OUR INVESTOR BASE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

