Left Menu

Saudi Aramco Q2 profit soars on higher prices, demand recovery

Aramco said its results were supported by the global easing of COVID-19 restrictions, vaccination campaigns, stimulus measures and accelerating economic activity in key markets. Oil prices, boosted by output cuts made by OPEC and other oil producers, closed at $70.70 a barrel on Friday and has gained over 35% since the start of the year.

Reuters | Updated: 08-08-2021 12:43 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 12:41 IST
Saudi Aramco Q2 profit soars on higher prices, demand recovery
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@Aramco)
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabian state oil producer Aramco on Sunday reported a nearly four-fold rise in second-quarter net profit, boosted by higher oil prices and recovery on oil demand. Aramco said its results were supported by the global easing of COVID-19 restrictions, vaccination campaigns, stimulus measures, and accelerating economic activity in key markets.

Oil prices, boosted by output cuts made by OPEC and other oil producers, closed at $70.70 a barrel on Friday and have gained over 35% since the start of the year. Net profit rose to 95.47 billion riyals ($25.46 billion) for the quarter to June 30 from 24.62 billion riyals a year earlier.

Analysts had expected a net profit of $23.2 billion, according to the mean estimate from five analysts. It declared a dividend of $18.8 billion in the second quarter, which will be paid in the third quarter.

"Our second-quarter results reflect a strong rebound in worldwide energy demand and we are heading into the second half of 2021 more resilient and more flexible, as the global recovery gains momentum," Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said in a statement. Aramco raised $6 billion in June with its first U.S. dollar-denominated Sukuk sale, which was expected to help fund a large dividend that will mostly go to the government.

A consortium including Washington DC-based EIG Global Energy Partners in June closed a deal to buy 49% of Aramco's pipelines business for $12.4 billion. ($1 = 3.7501 riyals)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
3
Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of cells – and may help develop new drugs for COVID-19 and other diseases

Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of c...

 United States
4
No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance rover: NASA

No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance r...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021