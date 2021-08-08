Nainital High Court: NHAI asked to produce FRI survey report of Delhi-Dehradun Highway in road widening case

The Nainital High Court has asked the National Highways Authorities of India (NHAI) for a copy of the survey report by Forest Research Institute (FRI) after hearing the case of cutting of 25,100 trees due to widening of Delhi-Dehradun Highway in Shivalik forest area adjoining the Rajaji National Park. The HC has fixed the next date of hearing in this matter for August 11, 2021.

The matter is being heard by a division bench of Chief Justice RS Chauhan and Justice Alok Kumar Verma. As per the petitioner Reenu Paul, most of the Sal trees, on the stretch of the proposed Delhi-Dehradun expressway passing through forests of the Shivalik hills, are being cut for more construction on the road.

The terrain of the Shivalik forest area adjacent to the periphery of Rajaji National Park in the Mohad area is an environmentally special area. From here, water recharge takes place in the entire Doon Valley. The petition said that the cutting of trees in the areas could be harmful to the environment of the entire Doon Valley. Hence the petitioner's advocate Vijay Negi has demanded the court to postpone the felling of trees.

On behalf of the government, the court has been informed that a total of 21 underpass bridges and other routes will be built for the convenient and safe movement of animals in different areas on the Delhi-Dehradun road, in which 3.5 kilometres of Shivalik forest area is in Uttarakhand and 16.5 kilometres is in Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

