Left Menu

Three held for selling, mortgaging gram sabha land in Delhi

Three people have been arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly selling and mortgaging gram sabha land in the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2021 13:42 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 13:42 IST
Three held for selling, mortgaging gram sabha land in Delhi
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three people have been arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly selling and mortgaging gram sabha land in the national capital. The accused have been identified as Sunil Tyagi, Shiv Kumar Tyagi and Dheeraj Tyagi.

The total land in question is 32 bighas, located in Kamal Pur Majra, Burari area of Delhi, which was sold in an unauthorised manner, the police stated. A case was registered on basis of complaints by S. Ramandeep Singh, Dharmbir Tyagi and Suman Tyagi in 2019. They have been involved in more similar cases.

The accused along with their associates sold gram sabha land in the village Kamal Pur Majra, Burari in Delhi in an unauthorised manner. They also have obtained loans from a finance company by pledging the land where the present accused were signed as witness and guarantor, the police claimed. Sunil Tyagi and Shiv Kumar Tyagi were arrested by police from their hideouts.

Police issued a message for the general public as well, asking them to be smart while investing. It also asked people to check the identity of the seller of the property, revenue records and ownership of land from concerned authorities before making any purchase. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
3
Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of cells – and may help develop new drugs for COVID-19 and other diseases

Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of c...

 United States
4
No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance rover: NASA

No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance r...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021