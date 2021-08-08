Left Menu

Parts of Delhi receive rain, light rain forecast for tomorrow

Various parts of the national capital received rainfall, which brought relief from the heat but increased humidity on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2021 14:48 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 14:48 IST
Parts of Delhi receive rain, light rain forecast for tomorrow
Delhi has received rainfall today. (Photos/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Various parts of the national capital received rainfall, which brought relief from the heat but increased humidity on Sunday.

As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi will experience light to moderate rainfall and thundershowers today and tomorrow, along with a generally cloudy sky.

Earlier on August 1, Delhi had reported heavy rainfall which led to water-logging in several areas. (ANI)

Also Read: Blinken to raise human rights with Indian officials during visit to New Delhi

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
3
Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of cells – and may help develop new drugs for COVID-19 and other diseases

Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of c...

 United States
4
No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance rover: NASA

No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance r...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021