PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 08-08-2021 15:57 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 15:57 IST
Isha Foundation welcomes separate budget for agriculture
Coimbatore, Aug 8 (PTI): Isha Foundation, a spiritual organisation, on Sunday welcomed the announcement of a separate budget for agriculture in Tamil Nadu.

''Congratulations to the Tamil Nadu government on the historic agricultural budget. The State is one of the oldest practitioners of organic farming and is sure to bring immense economic, ecological and health benefits,'' the founder of the organisation Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev said in a press release here.

The budget for the agriculture sector, to be tabled on August 14, was announced by the Chief Minister of the State M K Stalin.

Isha Foundation has been promoting organic farming in the State for more than a decade and the Isha Agro Movement has imparted natural agriculture-training to 10,000 farmers till date, the release said.

The Velliangiri Uzhavan Farmers Producers Organisation, promoted by the foundation, has been acclaimed as one of the best in the country and received accolades from the Central and State governments, it said.

