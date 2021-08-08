Left Menu

COVID-19: Kerala imposes restrictions on rituals to pay homage to ancestors, people conduct 'Karkidaka Vavu Bali' at home

In view of the spread of COVID-19 in Kerala, the state government has imposed certain restrictions on offering "Bali" to their ancestors on the occasion of Karkidaka Vavu Bali being observed on Sunday. The state government has urged people to perform rituals where they pay obeisance to their ancestors, at their homes.

In view of the spread of COVID-19 in Kerala, the state government has imposed certain restrictions on offering "Bali" to their ancestors on the occasion of Karkidaka Vavu Bali being observed on Sunday. The state government has urged people to perform rituals where they pay obeisance to their ancestors, at their homes. Earlier, temples under the Travancore Devaswom Board had decided not to perform the "Bali tharpanam" rituals, which was later supported by other temples.

A devotee told ANI, "According to instruction from Kerala government, we have performed Karkidaka Vavu Bali ritual at our homes in order to curb the spread of COVID in the state." According to Hindu belief, the souls of people's deceased ancestors attain 'moksha' (liberation) if the ritual is performed on 'Karkidaka Vavu' day, in the Malayam month of Karkidakam. People usually gather on riverbanks and beaches to offer "bali". Riverbanks in the state including Periyar, Bharathapuzha, and Kalpathipuzha are popular places for performing the ritual. Last year too temples in Kerala had not conducted the ritual due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The state government had recently eased lockdown curbs and allowed shops and other establishments to operate for six days a week but it was decided to continue restrictions on Sundays. According to a health bulletin, in the last 24 hours, the state has reported 20,367 new positive cases and 139 fresh deaths. (ANI)

